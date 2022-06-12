Manchester United were reportedly offered the chance to sign Danny Ings this summer, with the England international available this summer.

According to a report from 90min, cited by The Sunday Express, Ings will be allowed to leave Aston Villa this summer, after a disappointing first season at the club. Ings earned his move to Villa after an impressive tenure at Southampton, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Villa Park.

The report from the Sunday Express claimed Manchester United may now make a move for him, after showing an interest in the past. However, Stretty News have now claimed the Manchester club have not been offered the chance to sign Ings, and a move for him this summer seems unlikely.

Manchester United are in need of a forward addition this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo ageing and Edinson Cavani already out the door. A younger striker who is willing to play a squad role rather than starting regularly is probably the right route for United to go down.

Ings does have quality and can always grab a goal out of nowhere, but at the age of 29, he may want a move to a club who will offer him a starting role.