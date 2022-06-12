Everton may have some money to spend this summer, with Richarlison linked with a big-money move away from the club.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that a move away from Everton could happen for Richarlison this summer, and there’s no doubt the Merseyside club will have to reinvest the money received for him if they want to stay out of the relegation battle.

One player they have made an enquiry for is Porto midfielder Otavio, according to O Jogo (via Sport Witness). However, the Portuguese club aren’t looking to sell, but he does have a €60m release clause.

A Bola have claimed Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in Otavio, and the Portuguese outlet have also suggested he is on Liverpool’s watchlist this summer (via Sport Witness).

Although Everton may receive a significant fee with the sale of Richarlison, due to their financial difficulties, they won’t be able to reinvest the full figure, especially in one position.

Frank Lampard should be considering improving multiple areas of the pitch, meaning Otavio may be an unrealistic target this summer.

For this season, Liverpool and Manchester United may hold an advantage due to their hefty transfer budget, so a move to Everton seems unlikely at this time.