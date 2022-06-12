Everton willing to let 28-year-old leave Goodison Park as Portuguese duo circle

Everton are reportedly willing to allow midfielder Andre Gomes to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to a written report from the Sunday People (12/6; page 60) (via The Boot Room), who claim the former Barcelona playmaker is wanted by both Porto and Benfica.

Gomes, 28, joined the Toffees back in 2018, initially on loan, before making his switch from Barcelona permanent the following season, in a deal worth £22.5m.

During the Portuguese midfielder’s time on Merseyside, although he has featured in 100 matches, in all competitions, his playing time has been reduced further with every passing season.

Having been awarded just seven Premier League starts throughout the 2021-22 campaign, there is no denying that the 28-year-old is well out of favour with manager Frank Lampard.

Now with just two years left on his deal at Goodison Park, this summer presents the Toffees with a perfect opportunity to offload the outcasted playmaker and still recoup a decent fee.