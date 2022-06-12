Ex-Premier League attacker urges Gabriel Jesus to snub Arsenal in favour of rival club

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus to snub a potential move to Arsenal in favour of a switch to Chelsea.

The Brazilian striker is expected to leave the Etihad this summer. Not only does the South American have just 12-months left on his contract, but following the Citizens’ decision to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Jesus is unlikely to ever be Pep Guardiola’s main man.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the 25-year-old is also rumoured to be wanted by fellow London duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Telegraph).

Ahead of what looks to be shaping up to be one of this window’s most enthralling transfer sagas, one person who believes he knows the best destination for the Manchester City number nine is Collymore, who has urged Jesus to team up with Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

“If I was Gabriel Jesus, I’d be heading to London this summer but joining Chelsea, not Arsenal,” the ex-Liverpool forward told the Sunday People (12/6; page 57) (via The Boot Room).

“I’m not convinced Mikel Arteta could be trusted to get the best out of him if he hasn’t fulfilled his potential under Pep Guardiola.

“But at Chelsea he could be the fox in the box I’ve talked about them needing, he could be the player Romelu Lukaku was promised to be but wasn’t.”

