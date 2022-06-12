Fabrizio Romano confirms when Darwin Nunez could arrive in Liverpool

Liverpool are on the verge of confirming Benfica forward Darwin Nunez as their newest attacker.

The Reds have worked hard to beat all other interested clubs to Nunez.

Rumoured to have also been a target for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United, it is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who have won the race for the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Having agreed to a deal worth £85m (€100m), the Premier League giants are now set to welcome one of Europe’s most prolific forwards to Anfield.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal told there’s “no reason” not to try ambitious double transfer deal

Ahead of the exciting move, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 22-year-old striker is currently in Spain and waiting to fly to Merseyside.

The Italian guru has also suggested that fans could get the first look of Nunez on English soil as early as Monday.

Darwin Núñez agreement on personal terms with Liverpool is for the next six years: contract will be valid until June 2028. ??? #LFC Núñez is now in Spain with his agent, just waiting to fly to Merseyside once the contracts between clubs are signed – could be tomorrow ?? https://t.co/FMVXd7ACOc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022

During his two years at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Nunez featured in 84 matches, scoring 47 and assisting a further 16 goals, in all competitions.