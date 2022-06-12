Gareth Bale offered to Italian club as his time at Real Madrid ends

Gareth Bale is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the month due to his contract expiring.

The Welshman has flirted with the idea of retiring, but after Wales qualified for the winter World Cup, 32-year-old will be desperate to keep up his fitness going into the tournament.

Bale will now be searching for a new club, and according to Calcio Mercato, Bale has been offered to Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Italy.

Bale was linked with a move to Spanish club Getafe, but the Welsh winger was quick to shut down the rumours in a recent interview, as relayed by the Daily Star.

“No, I’m not going to Getafe that’s for sure,” said Bale.

Bale was reportedly earning around £27,456,000 a year during his time at Real Madrid, according to Salary Sport.

His astronomical wages could be a stumbling block in any deal, but there is a chance he would be willing to take a significant pay cut to join a club this summer. There’s no doubt Bale’s priority is his country and their chances of competing in the World Cup, so match fitness and staying sharp appears to be his only worry ahead of the winter.