Alan Hutton believes Newcastle will have to overpay for every signing they make in the transfer window.

Newcastle have recently been linked with a move for Man City star Nathan Ake and a fee of £40-50m was speculated.

Hutton says Newcastle will pay a price for their rich owners and will likely have to pay much more for every signing they make.

Speaking for Football Insider, Hutton said: “I think it’s a problem for them, no matter what market they shop in. Whether it be England or abroad, all these clubs know that Newcastle could be a powerhouse moving forward. They’ve got rich owners and for that, there will be a premium on the players. That’s why, I think, we’re talking about this £50million mark for Nathan Ake.”



Man City want close to £50m for Dutch international despite him playing only 40 times in two years for the Citizens.

Ake was signed for £40m two years ago and City will be looking for a £10m profit if they sell the centre-back.