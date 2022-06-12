Hutton says Newcastle will have to overpay for every player in transfer window

Posted by

Alan Hutton believes Newcastle will have to overpay for every signing they make in the transfer window.

Newcastle have recently been linked with a move for Man City star Nathan Ake and a fee of £40-50m was speculated.

Hutton says Newcastle will pay a price for their rich owners and will likely have to pay much more for every signing they make.

Speaking for Football Insider, Hutton said: “I think it’s a problem for them, no matter what market they shop in. Whether it be England or abroad, all these clubs know that Newcastle could be a powerhouse moving forward. They’ve got rich owners and for that, there will be a premium on the players. That’s why, I think, we’re talking about this £50million mark for Nathan Ake.”

Man City want close to £50m for Dutch international despite him playing only 40 times in two years for the Citizens.

Ake was signed for £40m two years ago and City will be looking for a £10m profit if they sell the centre-back.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.