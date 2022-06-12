‘I’m surprised they’re selling him’ – Insider says Moyes is selling key West Ham player

Speaking recently, journalist Pete O’Rourke has admitted he is surprised that West Ham are prepared to sell attacker Said Benrahma.

Benrahma, 26, joined the Hammers from Brentford 18-months ago and despite being tipped as one of the country’s most exciting and flair attackers, things in London haven’t quite worked out for the Algerian international.

Forced to start most matches on David Moyes’ bench, this summer, surprisingly, is set to see the Scottish tactician offload the former Bees’ wide-man.

Speaking about the impending summer saga, O’Rouke, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I’m a bit surprised that West Ham are ready to cut their losses on Benrahma and let him go already, because I think he does add something to the team.

“Maybe West Ham are looking at other potential replacements, and that might speed up Benrahma’s departure.”

