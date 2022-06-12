Leeds make move to sign Chelsea flop

Leeds United are interested in bringing Torino ace and former Chelsea wing-back Ola Aina back to England, according to reports in Italy.

The 25-year-old had a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career, but has since gone on to prove himself in Serie A.

Gazzetta dello Sport now claim Leeds are stepping up their interest in Aina this summer, with Torino also open to doing a deal for the right price.

The Nigeria international may well feel tempted to come back to the Premier League again and take the opportunity to prove himself.

Jesse Marsch will no doubt want to make changes to his squad as Leeds only narrowly escaped relegation last season.

Marc Roca is widely expected to be close to a move to Elland Road, while big names like Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips face uncertain futures as top clubs hover for them.

Bringing in Aina could end up being an important part of the club’s rebuilding process this summer.