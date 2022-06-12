Man United ready to rival Chelsea & Barcelona for transfer of world class attacker

Manchester United are reportedly ready to join the running for the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona this summer.

The Poland international has been one of the deadliest forwards in world football in the last few years, scoring a remarkable 153 goals in the last three seasons at club level.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Bayern, it looks like Man Utd are now hoping to swoop for Lewandowski this summer, according to the Daily Star.

The Red Devils would do well to revamp their attack this summer, with the team overly reliant on an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021/22, while Edinson Cavani is a free agent this summer.

The Daily Star note that Barcelona look unlikely to be able to afford a deal for Lewandowski, so that could mean there’s genuine hope over a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea could also do with signing Lewandowski as a replacement for the struggling Romelu Lukaku, with Thomas Tuchel’s side struggling for goals last season as they saw a promising season end on a bit of a low, with two cup final defeats and a third-place finish in the Premier League, some way behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the top two.