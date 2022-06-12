Club director makes strong claim about Man United and Chelsea transfer target’s future

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic claims matters with the club and star striker Robert Lewandowski “should all calm down”.

The 33-year-old Poland star striker has been linked with transfers to Barcelona as well as Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea as reported by the Daily Star.

The forward wants an exit from Bayern and has just one year left to run on his current contract at the Allianz Arena, which could make him a realistic target for Europe’s biggest clubs.

However, this may be a struggle for cash-strapped Barca and could see Manchester United or Chelsea claim the hitman for themselves.

Moreover, the Red Devils are also highly interested in Barca midfielder Frankie de Jong, who could be sold to fund the transfer of Lewandowski.

The veteran striker has made his feeling about staying at the club clear, saying he wishes to leave Bayern at all costs as quoted by Fabrizio Romano in a tweet:

Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” ? #FCBayern “Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me”. pic.twitter.com/ieO3q0tEBO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

Unfortunately, Bayern Munich club director Salihamidzic may have dashed Lewandowski’s dreams after insisting he must fulfil his contract which runs out in June 2023.

Bayern director Salihamidži? tells @cfbayern on Lewandowski: “He has a contract until 2023 and we’re very happy that he’s here. I think things will get calmer now”. ? #FCBayern “We discussed about his public statements and that we should all calm down”, he added.@imiasanmia — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022

The Polish international veteran scored an impressive 35 goals in 34 appearances in the Bundesliga, assisting the German club to finish in first place and earn themselves a spot in the Champions League.

Lewandowski would be ideal to replace Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, and to make Man Utd less reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, though one imagines a move to Stamford Bridge would be more appealing than Old Trafford as a player of this calibre will want to be playing in the Champions League.