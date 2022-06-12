Liverpool open contract talks with 27-year-old midfielder

Liverpool have opened contract talks with midfielder Naby Keita.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to tie the Guinea international down on improved terms.

Keita, 27, will be out of contract at Anfield in 12-months’ time and the Reds are understandably eager to avoid losing the former RB Leipzig midfielder for free next summer amid interest from other clubs in Europe.

Although Keita can probably not be considered part of Klopp’s preferred midfield trio, there is no denying he hasn’t played a hugely important role for the club.

Speaking in his Champions League final pre-match press conference (via Liverpool FC), Klopp explained how important it is to have Keita as a squad option.

“Naby, you’re right, how it is for all of us – especially for players more than for me – it’s important that we can train consistently and play consistently,” the German tactician said.

“That’s possible when you are not injured and that’s what happened to Naby this year.”

Since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig back in 2018, Keita has gone on to feature in 116 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.