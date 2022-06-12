Club hope to use good relations with Liverpool to strike potential double transfer

Fulham are reportedly eyeing a potential double transfer raid on Liverpool this summer.

The newly-promoted club have a good relationship with the Reds, having recently sold Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott to them, and they now hope they can benefit a bit more from this.

According to 90min, the Londoners are keen on both Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams – two players who will surely be available this summer after struggling to play regularly for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Some Liverpool fans might be disappointed to see Minamino in particular moving on, with the Japan international looking a superb talent when he first joined.

It’s fair to say, however, that LFC supporters haven’t seen the best of Minamino, and there’s now too much competition for places in the Merseyside giants’ attack.

Williams, meanwhile, is another promising player who hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential, so it perhaps makes sense for Liverpool to move both players on in something of a squad revamp ahead of next season.

It would be fine business by Fulham and a big boost to their survival hopes next term if they could bring both these players in.