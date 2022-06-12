Liverpool expect £40million transfer to make significant progress in next few days

Liverpool are reportedly expecting Bayern Munich to come in with a £40million offer to seal the transfer of Sadio Mane in the next few days.

The Reds have already rejected two bids for Mane, but it looks like their advanced talks over signing Darwin Nunez should also pave the way for their Senegalese star to leave, according to the Telegraph.

The report states that Liverpool expect Bayern to meet their demands over Mane, with a deal perhaps set to make significant progress quickly.

Even if Nunez looks an exciting signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, it will undoubtedly be a blow to lose an influential figure like Mane.

The 30-year-old has had a great career at Anfield since his move from Southampton in 2016, scoring 120 goals in 269 games for the club, and winning the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and other honours.

Bayern would do well to bring in a talent like Mane this summer, particularly as they have issues of their own in attack.

Robert Lewandowski has been a great servant for the Bundesliga giants, but has just a year to run on his contract, and is being linked with the likes of Manchester United by the Daily Star.

Mane could be a fine replacement for the Poland international, and £40m could be a bargain for the player, even if it’s quite a lot to pay for someone who would be a free agent next summer.