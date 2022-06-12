Former Liverpool star names three more potential signings to follow Darwin Nunez

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has praised the seemingly imminent signing of Darwin Nunez for the Reds, whilst also naming three other transfer targets who could be ideal to bring in next.

Thomas, who also represented Arsenal during his playing days, thinks there’s also room in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for a new right-back, as well as one or two additions in midfield.

Liverpool were so close to a quadruple last season, so could perhaps benefit from improving their squad depth so they can get that little step further in the Premier League and Champions League next term.

“Darwin Nunez has had a really good season for Benfica and all the top teams are looking at him. He will be a great signing,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“After that, I think a back up at right-back would be good to fight with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Joe Gomez played well there when called upon, but I prefer him in the centre.

“Kalvin Phillips could also be an good asset depending on the price. He’s surely not going to Manchester United so there might be an opportunity there.

“I also firmly believe Liverpool will be in for Jude Bellingham if the opportunity ever arises, though that will probably be one for next summer. I’d be very happy with Phillips or Bellingham for the midfield.”