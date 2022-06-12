Manchester City join Liverpool in the race for Barcelona star

Despite winning the Premier League, Pep Guardiola is still in the hunt for reinforcements as he looks to continue to assert Man City’s dominance over Liverpool.

Guardiola has already brought in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to strengthen his forward line, and it appears the Manchester City manager isn’t stopping there.

According to the Mirror, Manchester City have now join Liverpool in the race for Barcelona youngster Gavi. The Spanish giants are reportedly struggling to meet Gavi’s wage demands for a new deal.

Man City and Liverpool are likely to be able to offer the Spanish midfielder exactly what he wants, with Barcelona having to be careful due to increasing financial difficulties at the club.

The 17-year-old is an exceptional talent at his age, already a regular for one of the best clubs in Europe, as well as his country.

With Fernandinho departing Manchester City, Guadriola will be looking for a replacement this summer, and adding Gavi to his already superstar squad could be the missing piece of the Champions League puzzle.

Man City are yet to win the illustrious European trophy, despite dominating English football.

