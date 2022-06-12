Only one Manchester United player was named in the most recent England squad, a worrying amount for a club of their size.

Understandably, Gareth Southgate hasn’t been picking players on reputation, but on their club form, and the proof is in the pudding, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho not selected in recent months.

The Manchester United duo were named in the European Championship squad last year, but they appear to have been dealt a blow in their chances of making the World Cup squad at the end of the year.

The Manchester United duo need to start fast next season.

Southgate was recently asked whether Manchester United failing to qualify for the Champions League would be a benefit to England, due to their players being fresher ahead of the World Cup.

“We’ve only got one with us. They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad,” said Southgate, as relayed by the Telegraph.

It appears Southgate believes their chances are slim, and with very little time until the World Cup, they will have little chance to prove themselves. The World Cup begins in November, halfway through the season, so the aforementioned duo will really have to hit the ground running when the season commences.