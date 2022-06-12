Manchester United look set for a busy summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag looking to strengthen his squad after a disappointing season.

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic already out the door, there’s no doubt Ten Hag will be in need of midfield reinforcements. The Daily Telegraph have reported that Manchester United have begun talks with Barcelona over the transfer of Frenkie De Jong, who would be a useful addition to Ten Hag’s midfield.

However, it appears De Jong isn’t the only midfielder on United’s watchlist, with O Jogo (via HITC) claiming Manchester United have submitted an offer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The fee offered is said to be better than what Barcelona have offered for the Portuguese midfielder.

Are Manchester United and Arsenal attractive prospects for Neves?

Arsenal are also interested in the 25-year-old, according to the Daily Mail, but there’s been no report of the North London club making an offer as of yet.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal will be without Champions League football next season, so it will be interesting to see whether Neves opts to stay in the Premier League or considers a move to Barcelona.

Despite both clubs underperforming throughout the season, they are two teams in a transitional period. Manchester United are under a new regime with Ten Hag, and Arsenal have a young squad with an inexperienced manager looking to build a squad for the future.