Arsenal have reportedly been in contact with Marco Asensio’s representatives as they try to work out what the Real Madrid star is looking for in this summer’s transfer window.

Manchester United have also enquired about Asensio, but it seems Arsenal have shown a stronger interest in the Spain international, who wants to play first-team football next season, with Champions League football not a deal-breaker for him, according to the Daily Mirror.

Asensio is a fine player on his day, and could be a useful signing for Arsenal, but it’s also a deal that would carry some risks due to the player’s recent injury record.

The 26-year-old hasn’t managed to stay fit that often in recent seasons, and it’s affected his form, so that could explain why Man Utd haven’t followed up their interest, according to the Mirror.

The Gunners could do with more options in attack, however, with Nicolas Pepe not performing at his best in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Asensio could also potentially be a useful addition to the squad at Old Trafford, where he could be an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho if he gets back to his best.

The Mirror also name the likes of Tottenham and AC Milan as being potential suitors for Asensio this summer.