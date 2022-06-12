Arsenal handed transfer boost as La Liga club’s plans emerge

Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a transfer boost regarding FC Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international has not quite been at his best in his time at the Nou Camp, and it seems he’s on Arsenal’s radar as Barca consider a sale this summer.

This is according to the print edition of Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, who also note that the Gunners were first linked with Depay back in May.

Although some fans will have their doubts about Depay, he could be a decent option for the club in a problem position.

If Depay gets back to his best, he can operate centrally or out wide, giving Mikel Arteta an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe and a possible replacement for the recently-departed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Depay hasn’t quite hit the ground running at Barcelona, but he previously looked a hugely exciting talent in his time at former club Lyon.

Then again, the 28-year-old also struggled in a spell at Manchester United earlier in his career, so might not be ideally suited for a return to English football at a time when he’s not looking at his very best anyway.