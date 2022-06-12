Michael Owen hits out at football coach’s sickening tweet about his daughter Gemma on Love Island

Former England striker Michael Owen has hit out at a football coach’s tweet about his daughter Gemma on Love Island.

The Owen family will no doubt be keeping a close eye on 19-year-old Gemma, who is taking part in this summer’s Love Island and no doubt making quite an impression.

Still, one women’s football coach took things a bit far with a tweet that Owen has rightly criticised, and which could no doubt land the coach in trouble given his position…

Other Twitter users criticised his comments, saying: “Nice comment from a fella who works with youths.”

Another added: “U18 coach of a girls team too.”

Proud’s Twitter feed revealed he was the coach for the Glasgow City FC under 18 development squad.

