Two key figures helped Liverpool complete Darwin Nunez transfer with conversations back in April

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Virgil van Dijk were reportedly key to helping the club get a deal done for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The pair supposedly held direct conversations with Nunez back in April, when the Uruguay international scored against Liverpool in both legs of their Champions League tie.

This is according to a detailed Daily Record piece which picks apart key aspects of this deal, with Liverpool seeing off competition from Manchester United and other big clubs.

Arsenal and Newcastle are also named as being among the 22-year-old’s admirers this summer, but it seems Klopp and Van Dijk talked him into moving to Anfield.

The report states that Klopp is highly regarded by Nunez, and it’s easy to see why a talented young player like this would be desperate to work under the German tactician after all his recent success.

Liverpool may have had a slightly disappointing end to the season, but were not at all far away from an historic quadruple after winning both domestic cups, missing out on the Premier League title by just one point, and being unlucky to lose 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.