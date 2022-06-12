Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly expected Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to be a key part of his rebuild this summer.

However, some characteristic dithering from the Red Devils seems to have cost the Dutchman a move to sign Nunez, with Liverpool now closing in on the Uruguay international after agreeing a big-money fee with Benfica, according to the Daily Record.

Man Utd undoubtedly need to strengthen up front this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to turn 38 next season, while Edinson Cavani’s contract has come to an end.

After scoring 34 goals in all competitions last season, it’s easy to see why Nunez was a target for Ten Hag, and the former Ajax boss will surely be disappointed to see the club’s ongoing struggles when it comes to recruitment.

By contrast, Liverpool often seem slick and ruthless in the transfer market, and Nunez looks like being another exciting purchase to help them bounce back next season after ending 2021/22 on a bit of a low.

Despite being close to a quadruple, Jurgen Klopp’s side only finished with two trophies, missing out on the other two that would surely have been the bigger priority, with Manchester City pipping them to the Premier League title and Real Madrid beating them in the Champions League final.

United have far bigger problems, however, so could have done with a signing like Nunez to give their fans a lift and to help their new manager make the best possible start at Old Trafford.