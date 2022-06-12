Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal.

The 24-year-old joined Villarreal from Watford in September 2020 for a fee of £15million after a series of loan deals.

Watford signed the left-back in 2017, but he failed to make a single appearance for the Hornets.

However, since joining, Estupinan has racked up a total of 73 appearances for the Yellow Submarines, 10 of which have been in the Champions League.

Now, according to reports by Spanish football news outlet Marca, the Ecuador international could be moving again after Villarreal place him on the transfer market, despite his contract not expiring until June 2027.

Marca have reported that Spurs are leading the race to sign the Estupinan and that Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso, who spent half a season on loan to Villarreal, could be used to help seize the left-back.

Spurs have already signed Inter Millan star Ivan Perisic to sure up the left side of the pitch, but adding a natural left wing-back could give Perisic the freedom to play further forward.

The 24-year-old clearly possesses plenty of quality, with Estupinan featuring in the 2021 Copa America Team of the Tournament alongside Cristian Romero.