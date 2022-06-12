Premier League star’s son and partner involved in a horrific car crash

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey had to leave the Jamaica international camp after he received a phone call saying his son and partner had been involved in a car crash.

Bailey was preparing to play for Jamaica, when a few moments before the game, he received the dreaded phone call. The pair somehow escaped uninjured, as Bailey has confirmed via his Instagram below.

 

 

Leaving family can never be easy, especially when you have children, but luckily Bailey’s son and partner are absolutely fine after being checked by the hospital.

