Premier League star’s son and partner involved in a horrific car crash

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey had to leave the Jamaica international camp after he received a phone call saying his son and partner had been involved in a car crash.

Bailey was preparing to play for Jamaica, when a few moments before the game, he received the dreaded phone call. The pair somehow escaped uninjured, as Bailey has confirmed via his Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Bailey ??? (@leonbailey)

Leaving family can never be easy, especially when you have children, but luckily Bailey’s son and partner are absolutely fine after being checked by the hospital.