Paris-Saint Germain are set to part ways with Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Ligue 1 giants and Pochettino will now go their separate ways following a meeting last week.

? Paris Saint-Germain have agreed with Mauricio Pochettino to part ways. Decision confirmed at meeting last week + feeling mutual. Now finalising exit. Tenure will divide opinion but he’ll hope to replicate success others have had post-#PSG @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/y7wgsXiBPy — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 12, 2022

After being out of work for nearly two years following Daniel Levy’s decision to dismiss him from his role as Spurs boss, Pochettino found a route back into the game by taking the reins at the Parc des Princes.

Taking charge of the 10-time Ligue 1 champions in January 2021, the former Southampton and Espanyol manager’s time in Paris has lasted a little over 12-months.

Despite the 50-year-old’s time in Paris likely to divide opinion, he did guide the side to three trophies, including the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title.

However, crashing out of the Champions League during the first knockout round against Real Madrid was probably the deciding factor when it came to deciding the South American’s long-term future.

