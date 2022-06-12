Manchester United and Chelsea have been showing an interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.

Calcio Mercato recently reported that the Premier League duo were interested in bringing Skriniar to England, alongside Tottenham.

The 27-year-old is a regular for the Italian side, having been at the club since 2017. His performances have attracted the interest of many clubs around Europe, and according to journalist Ekrem Konur, PSG have now had a €60m bid rejected for Skriniar, as seen in the tweet below.

?Inter have rejected a €60 million offer from PSG for Milan Skriniar.? #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/9tw7CVUXZK — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 12, 2022

The rejected offer for Skriniar may worry Manchester United and Chelsea, as it appears Inter Milan are not willing to let the Slovakian defender leave on the cheap. The 27-year-old could be a useful addition to both clubs, who will be looking to improve on last season.

Manchester United endured a difficult season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and winning no trophies. Defensive reinforcements could be necessary, after they conceded a record amount of Premier League goals for the club.

Chelsea have already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with their contracts expiring, so Thomas Tuchel could be in the market for multiple defenders this transfer window.