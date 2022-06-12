Following their bumper £300m takeover at the end of last year, Newcastle United are very much a team undergoing a major transformation.

Now under the guidance of English manager Eddie Howe, the Magpies used last January’s transfer window to bring in several high-profile faces, including Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

Looking ahead to this summer’s transfer window, the Geordies are expected to continue their spending as Howe looks to establish the North East giants as a top-half Premier League side.

However, one person who feels the Magpies have some players who are not up to scratch is former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny.

“This is an important time for Newcastle,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“They need to build on what Eddie Howe did last season. Hayden, he might be a popular player but they need to go. They have to make room for new signings first and foremost but they also have to move on players who aren’t good enough.”

Since joining Newcastle United from Arsenal back in 2016, Hayden, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 171 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 17 goals along the way.