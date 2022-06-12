Ralf Rangnick’s spell at Manchester United wasn’t a successful one, but it’s been revealed how he advised the club to sign one particular French star.

Rangnick was meant to be joining Manchester United in an advisory role following his managerial spell. However, Rangnick was offered the role of Austrian National Team manager, so he is no longer at the club.

It’s now emerged that Rangnick had suggested Manchester United should sign Aurelien Tchouameni, but the club rejected. The French star has now completed a move to Real Madrid, and United may be living to regret their decision to not follow up with Rangnick’s suggestion.

This is according to Andy Mitten (via Metro), who also claims Rangnick had criticised their transfer strategy after he recommended a host of players but the club failed to follow through.

From the outside looking in, it appears the problems at the club aren’t only on the pitch, but a disjointed boardroom means the correct decisions aren’t being made.

Manchester United may have found it difficult to tempt Tchouameni to join the club, especially with an offer from Real Madrid, but to not even attempt to sign the French midfielder is disappointing news for fans at Old Trafford.