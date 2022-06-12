Senior Man United officials becoming annoyed at transfer window criticism

Manchester United aren’t known for their transfer strategies.

Two summers ago saw the Red Devils announce multiple deadline day signings, including Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles with last summer’s window being just as chaotic.

After being tipped to join bitter-rivals Manchester City, United was thrust into action and forced to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Despite new manager Erik Ten Hag now being in place to lead the 20-time league winners into the 2022-23 season, things behind the scenes seem to be as frustrating as ever.

MORE: PSG and Mauricio Pochettino decide to part ways

According to a recent report from the Mirror, senior members of United’s staff feel ‘irked’ by the criticism they’re receiving for the club’s lack of transfer activity – even though the summer window only opened a week ago.

Although there is still plenty of time left in this year’s summer transfer window, it is easy to understand why the United faithful is eager for new signings to be announced.

The club has just lost four senior midfielders from their first team and with the midfield being the side’s weakest area, it goes without saying that the Red Devils must bring in at least one high-profile replacement.

Other positions also need addressing, including the striker role which, up to this point, has been left to 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is certainly going to be interesting to see what business United can do before the new season starts, especially considering some of their biggest rivals have already started bringing in some fresh faces.