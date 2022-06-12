Spurs locked in negotiations to sell ‘brilliant’ player to league champions

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly locked in negotiations to sell winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax.

That’s according to De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness), who claim talks between both clubs are well underway.

Bergwijn, 24, only joined the Lilywhites 18-months ago but despite scoring a brilliant goal on his debut against Manchester City, the Netherlands international has endured a tough run overall.

Most recently, the 24-year-old has been forced to play second fiddle to Dejan Kulusevski, who arrived six months ago from Juventus and has been on fire.

Unlikely to ever become part of Antonio Conte’s regular first-team, this summer is expected to see the former PSV winger offloaded.

