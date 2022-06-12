Steven Gerrard identifies Liverpool midfielder as top summer target

Aston Villa will try to bulk up their squad this summer.

English manager Steven Gerrard is looking to take the next step in the long process of establishing the Villians as a top-half Premier League side and perhaps one that can consistently challenge for European football. It won’t be easy though, especially as England’s top-flight is notoriously competitive and there are several teams all trying to achieve the same thing.

However, in an attempt to give the side the best possible chance of continuing their impressive growth, the Midlands side is targeting players who, not so long ago, would have been probably been viewed as too ambitious but that has all changed following Gerrard’s arrival eight months ago.

Clearly a well-respected coach, the former Liverpool midfielder has serious pulling power when it comes to players wanting to play for him and that could be demonstrated once again following the club’s reported interest in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Liverpool?

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Gerrard is a ‘huge’ fan of the 28-year-old midfielder, who has just 12-months left on his contract, and has made him his ‘top priority’ this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from domestic rivals Arsenal back in 2017 and despite struggling for playing time in recent seasons, he can definitely consider the last five years a major success.

Part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad that has lifted six major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League and 2018-19 Champions League, Oxlade-Chamberlain will have no regrets about his decision to play at Anfield, even if his spell in Merseyside does appear to be coming to an end.