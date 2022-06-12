Video: Leaked footage shows Manchester City’s new signing modelling kit

Manchester City recently announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Norweigan striker is yet to be pictured in a Manchester City kit. With the 21-year-old being sent on International duty as soon as the season ended, Haaland is yet to be officially unveiled in their new kit.

Leaked footage has now emerged, showing Haaland in a photoshoot wearing the Man City kit, possibly to be used in an announcement video in the near future, as seen below.

