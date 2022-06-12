West Ham leading race to sign relegated attacker in £25m deal

West Ham are leading the race to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

That’s according to a written report from The Sunday People (12/6; page 61) (via The Boot Room), who claim David Moyes’ Hammers are clear frontrunners to sign the Senegal international.

Despite having a contract with the Hornets that is set to run until 2024, after being relegated back to the Championship, this summer is likely to see the 24-year-old move on in order to stay in the Premier League.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, as well as the Irons, are believed to be interested in the talented wide-attacker.

MORE: Darwin Nunez nearly ready to fly to England, with possible six-year Liverpool deal almost complete

Eddie Howe’s Magpies seemed the Senegalese attacker’s most likely destination after holding positive talks with the player’s representatives, however, despite that, it is the Hammers who are credited with having the best chance of securing a deal worth £25m.

Irrespective of the interest being shown in Sarr, Watford manager Roy Hodgson has recently warned off any circling clubs.

“It would depend upon what the potential suitors want to see, I suppose,” Hodgson told reporters recently (as quoted by Watford Observer).

“But I’m not aware that he’s up for sale; I didn’t realise the club were interested in selling. I’ve always thought the club would be interested in keeping him, so if the worst happens and the club gets relegated, he’ll be one of the players that will get them back up again.”

Since joining the Hornets from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes back in 2019, Sarr has gone on to feature in 92 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 42 goals along the way.