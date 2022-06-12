West Ham could be in the market for a striker this summer, with Michail Antonio reaching the latter stages of his career.

The Jamaican international has struggled with injuries during the last few years and is West Ham’s only recognised striker. Andriy Yarmolenko was often utilised as an out-of-position forward due to West Ham’s lack of numbers, and they’ve now been offered the chance to sign the son of Diego Simeone to bolster their front line.

According to The Times, West Ham now have the opportunity to sign Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone. The Argentine forward scored 17 times in the Serie A on loan at Hellas Verona, and could be a useful addition to David Moyes’ side.

Arsenal and Juventus are also reportedly interested, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Game time may be difficult to come by at the two European giants, so West Ham may hold the advantage in securing his signature.

However, Arsenal have just lost Alexandre Lacazette, departing the Emirates upon the expiration of his contract, but it appears The Gunners are going all out for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside.