West Ham reject chance to sign £25m midfielder wanted by Liverpool and Spurs

Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham FC
West Ham United have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Hammers, despite being offered the Mali international, have opted against pursuing a deal and will instead focus their attention on trying to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Bissouma, 25, is one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders with interest in his services rumoured to be coming from Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs.

However, despite the interest being shown in him, one club that will not be signing the 25-year-old this summer is Moyes’ Hammers.

Since joining the Seagulls from Lille back in 2018, Bissouma, who has just 12-months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 124 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals along the way.

