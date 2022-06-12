Wolves leading race to sign £17m Liverpool attacker following agent talks

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the frontrunners to sign Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Japan international is wanted by as many as five clubs.

Alongside Wolves, Fulham, Leeds United, Southampton and Monaco are also in the running to offer the 27-year-old a route out of Merseyside.

Despite being a hugely versatile attacker, who can play anywhere across Jurgen Klopp’s front-three, Minamino is unlikely to have a first-team future at Anfield.

Not only has the 27-year-old been a fringe player since his arrival from RB Salzburg two years ago, but he is set to fall even further down Klopp’s pecking order ahead of Darwin Nunez’s impending arrival from Benfica.

In an effort to secure some valuable first-team minutes, a move for Minamino this summer certainly makes sense and it appears Bruno Lage’s Wolves have positioned themselves as favourites to complete a £17m deal after already holding talks with the player’s representatives.

However, with so many clubs all vying for the Japanese forward’s signature, this saga could rumble on for some time yet.