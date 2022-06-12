Worry for PSG as top managerial target rejects chance to succeed Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly had their advances to sign Zinedine Zidane turned down.

It was reported earlier today by The Athletic that PSG have gone their separate ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after talks between the Argentine and the club’s board took place last week.

The ex-Tottenham boss joined the Parisians in January 2021 and was expected to stay at the club until at least summer 2023.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for Pochettino at the Parc des Princes with PSG crashing out of the Champions League to European rivals Real Madrid.

PSG finished in first place in Ligue 1, ensuring a Champions League place for next season; however, that wasn’t enough for the giants of France.

ESPN has reported that Zidane, who is currently out of a club, could be Pochettino’s replacement.

However, it has since unfolded that Zidane has turned down PSG’s advances to sign the French superstar and footballing legend after Guardian reporter Romain Molina posted an updating tweet:

Zidane a refusé les avances du PSG cette semaine. Il n’y a aucun accord contrairement à ce qui a été dit. Le Qatar n’abandonne pas (c’est la priorité absolue), mais le temps presse. Le club a convenu de bouger cette semaine pour le coach, et Campos pousse toujours pour Galtier. — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) June 12, 2022

Zidane won the Champions League in three consecutive seasons during his tenure as Real Madrid coach, something the Qatari Sports Investment want for their French club.