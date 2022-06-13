AC Milan looking to sign Arsenal star to bolster defence

AC Milan are considering making a move to sign Arsenal defender Pablo Mari.

Mari spent the second half of last season on loan at Italian side Udinese. The Spanish defender was a regular in the team during his short spell there, and he’s not being targeted by another Italian club.

According to Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan are looking to bring Mari back to Italy on a permanent deal, after he returned to Arsenal following the expiration of his loan spell.

Pablo Mari in action for Udinese.
Despite a reasonably successful loan spell, Arsenal are willing to sell the defender, with the likes of Gabriel, Ben White, William Saliba, and Rob Holding as alternative options in defence.

Milan will have to compete with Udinese for the signature of Mari, and it looks like Italy will be his destination. After establishing himself in Serie A, there’s little reason for Mari to explore other options.

A future at Arsenal seems unlikely, and the Spanish defender has become accustomed to the Italian league, and is playing some of his best football in his short career.

