Manchester United prepare €50million transfer offer for Brazil international

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Ajax winger Antony.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly been seeking a reunion with former players since he was appointed as the new boss of Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Dutch manager has been linked with moves for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong (as per BBC Sport) and Ajax winger Antony.

The Red Devils look like they have stepped up a gear, with journalist Ekrem Konur claiming that the 20-time league winners are set to offer the Dutch champions £43million (€50m) for the Brazil international…

? Manchester United are planning to make a 50 million euro offer for Brazilian star Antony. ? ??#MUFC ? #AFCAjax pic.twitter.com/KPy18G4qJ3 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 12, 2022

Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020 for £14million (transfermarkt) and has made 79 appearances in all competitions and has directly contributed to 44 goals.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly be looking to bring in at least one new attacker after waving goodbye to Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and Nemanja Matic, with further departures expected.

Mason Greenwood is also unlikely to return to the club following his indefinite suspension, and both Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are struggling with form this season.

Antony will hopefully bring some competition to push Rashford and Sancho to regain their form and add some much-needed energy to the struggling side.