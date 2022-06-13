Ajax winger Antony is a player “appreciated” by Erik ten Hag and is someone who has been mentioned as a potential summer target in Manchester United’s internal transfer discussions.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news expert tipping Antony to be a great signing for Man Utd or any other top club if he moves this summer.

Antony has shone at Ajax and looks like he could be ready to make the step up in his career, though Romano has played down recent speculation that talks are already underway to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford.

“Antony is a player appreciated by Erik ten Hag and certainly mentioned in internal conversations with the club this summer,” Romano says.

“In my opinion, even if Sancho, Rashford and Elanga are already in the club, Antony would be an excellent signing for United or anyone else: he is an incredible talent who can make a difference.”

Does Antony transfer make sense as a priority for Man United?

Romano clearly rates Antony highly, but it perhaps makes sense that he doesn’t currently seem to be someone the Red Devils are working on signing.

The 22-year-old is certainly worth keeping an eye on, but United surely need a central striker more than another wide forward, given that they do already have some promising players such as the aforementioned Sancho, Rashford and Elanga in that area.

Still, this seems like it could be one to watch in the near future, as one can easily imagine Ten Hag will be keen to work with his former player again if the opportunity arises.