Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The Gunners will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer, after missing out on the Champions League spots last season. Mikel Arteta has targeted younger players in his recent recruitment, bringing in Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have now announced the signing of another young star, with Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos joining on a long-term contract.

Technical director Edu has had his say on the Brazil youth international, speaking to the Arsenal website.

“We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while. At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us,” said Edu.

The prospect of joining Arsenal will have been an exciting one for the 19-year-old, especially considering the amount of faith Arteta shows in young players.

Not only the players mentioned earlier who Arteta has brought in, but he’s also trusted the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka, who have both become regulars in the first team despite their age.

The Brazilian has been playing regular first-team football, making 33 appearances during his time at Sao Paulo. He may have to wait to cement a starting place in the Arsenal side, but he will have the opportunity in pre-season to prove his worth.