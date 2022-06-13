Bundesliga club prepare loan deal for Arsenal veteran

Bayern Leverkusen are reportedly preparing to try their luck with a loan deal for Arsenal veteran Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka came close to leaving the north London side for Roma last season, as reported by Di Marzio, when Jose Mourinho made him his first target after being appointed as the new manager of Roma.

However, a fee was never agreed upon with the Italian side, and the fiery Swiss international remained at the club, signing a new three-year contract.

The veteran joined the Gunners in 2016 from the German side Borussia Monchengladbach for a healthy fee of £40million (Transfermarkt), making 250 appearances in all competitions.

It looks like things are heating up again this window for the Gunners veteran to make his exit, with reporter Ekrem Konur tweeting that Bayern Leverkusen are preparing a loan bid with a permanent transfer option:

? Bayer Leverkusen are preparing to make a loan offer to Arsenal for Swiss Granit Xhaka with a permanent transfer option. ?? ? #Bayer04 ? #AFC pic.twitter.com/urueMSS3Pb — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 13, 2022

It appears that Mikel Arteta may already be preparing for the heavily-relied-upon midfielder’s exit.

With reports surfacing that Arsenal are reportedly working on a deal to sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans (as per The Sun) and Lazio’s 27-year-old Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (as per Corriere dello Sport).

Will the fiery midfielder exit the Emirates this season or remain at the club to help Arteta challenge for the top four?