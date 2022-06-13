Arsenal ahead of Man United in race for transfer of star with €35m asking price

Arsenal are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the race for the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international’s future is in doubt this summer, with his agent Jorge Mendes seemingly pushing for the player to move, with Arsenal and Man Utd alongside AC Milan being in the frame for his signature, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that Real Madrid want around €35million to let Asensio go, and it’s easy to see why the likes of the Gunners and the Red Devils could be tempted.

Both clubs have their issues up front at the moment, and if Asensio manages to get back to his best, he could end up being a valuable asset.

That’s potentially a pretty big ‘if’, though, as the 26-year-old has endured a difficult few years with issues with both his fitness and form.

Asensio doesn’t seem likely to get back into the Madrid team on a regular basis any time soon, so it could certainly be good for him to try his luck at the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford, where he’d surely get more playing time.

Arsenal need an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe in the attacking midfield department, while United might consider Asensio a better option than inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, while Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata’s departures leave them a little light in terms of squad depth.