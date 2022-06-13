Barcelona have a fresh concern in their reported bid to sign Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana are said to be prime contenders to land Lewandowski, with the striker making it rather clear he wants to move on from Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish superstar has become a legend at Bayern, scoring more than 40 goals in their last two season, and racking up incredible numbers over many years before that.

But his contract expires in 2023, and he is now ready for a new challenge, something he has already said himself, with Bayern’s current board not exactly helping the situation.

Bayern are said to be desperate to keep their star striker, but an exit is likely, and Barcelona are said to be working on a formula to complete the deal, restricted by their severe financial difficulties.

Working out the money side of things is challenge number one, but there is a fresh problem.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain are now showing interest.

PSG don’t have any financial worries, and they are willing to pay big, though perhaps not as big as usual following Kylian Mbappe’s bumper new deal.

Nevertheless, Barca will be sitting uncomfortably amid reports of interest from the French giants.