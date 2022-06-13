Chelsea’s main priority could be to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already out the door.

Thomas Tuchel is going to be short of defensive options ahead of next season unless the London club splash the cash in the coming weeks. Levi Colwill will be returning from a loan spell, and Tuchel does have some other younger options to choose from, but there’s no doubt Chelsea are in need of some ready-made, elite defenders.

According to Rudy Galetti in the tweet below, Bayern Munich are now looking to rival Chelsea for the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The French star looks set to leave Sevilla this summer, and Chelsea have been following him for a while now.

?? #BayernMunchen are following some players to reinforce the centre-back role in the summer. ? In the list – among the various profiles – stands the name of Jules #Kounde (#Sevilla) also appreciated by many #EPL clubs, #CFC in particular. ?? #Transfers #Calciomercato https://t.co/OIUQ7JrUNH — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 12, 2022

However, Bayern have now swooped in with an effort to tempt Kounde with a move to Germany. After losing Niklas Sule to Borussia Dortmund, it’s no surprise to see the German champions in the market for another centre-back.

There is little to choose between the aforementioned clubs, with both competing in the Champions League. However, Bayern are ahead domestically, with Chelsea struggling to go toe to toe with Manchester City and Liverpool, which could tilt the advantage in Bayern’s favour.