Insider says 53-goal striker is on verge of joining Leeds

Leeds United reportedly look close to a transfer deal for New York City striker Valentin Castellanos.

The 23-year-old has been prolific in his time in the MLS, and it could be that he’s now set to test himself in the Premier League.

Leeds have been linked with Castellanos for some time now, and it looks like Jesse Marsch’s connections with his old club look set to help him get a deal done.

Dean Jones has an exciting update for Leeds fans today as he confirms the Yorkshire outfit are in pole position to sign the Argentina Under-23 international this summer.

“He’s highly thought of and has been scouted by a lot of clubs,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“Man City are not going for him at this stage, but I think they would have had first option on him, so they’re opening up to other Premier League clubs, and right now, Leeds are the frontrunners.”