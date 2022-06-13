It’s no surprise to see Chelsea linked with a host of defenders this summer, due to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing the club.

With the experience of Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence, the young defenders at the club will be able to learn from one of the best to have played the game. The likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, returning from his loan with Huddersfield, could have bright futures ahead of them.

Despite the array of talent at Thomas Tuchel’s disposal, it appears Chelsea are in the market for another young defender. According to Football League World, Chelsea, along with Brighton and Norwich, are showing an interest in MK Dons defender Harry Darling.

The former Cambridge United man was a key player in the MK Dons side, even contributing with seven goals in the league.

Darling only joined MK Dons last year, but is now being targeted by Premier League clubs. Stepping up to a regular spot in the Chelsea team might be a little farfetched at the moment, but working under Tuchel and with Silva can only do wonders for his development.