Chelsea will be in need of reinforcements this summer, or they risk falling further behind Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Todd Boehly recently completed the purchase of Chelsea, and they’re set for a busy summer under the new regime. Despite getting off to an excellent start in the Premier League, the London club faded away towards the end of the season.

Injuries to the likes of Ben Chilwell in the second half of the season may have affected things, and they’re now showing an interest in another left-back.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, speaking on his Patreon, Chelsea are considering making a move for Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 21-year-old has become a regular in the Wolves team, and is pivotal to their wing-back system.

Chelsea could be without a left-back when the season begins.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Marcos Alonso would be leaving Chelsea this summer, so Thomas Tuchel will be in the hunt for a left-back to rival Chilwell.

After suffering a horrific knee injury, the England international may not come back the same player he once was, so Ait-Nouri could come in and battle Chilwell for his starting spot in the Chelsea team. It’s still yet to be confirmed whether he will even return in time for the new season, so Chelsea could be without a left-back if they don’t replace Alonso.