Christian Eriksen is said to have made his decision over his immediate future.

The Danish midfielder has spent recent months with Brentford after the Bees offered him a contract until the end of the season.

Eriksen struggled to find a club following his heart issue and collapse at Euro 2020, but he was able to impress with Brentford.

He has now attracted interest from a number of clubs, while also being offered a new contract from Brentford.

But according to Alfredo Pedulla, he has decided to reject what was a ‘serious’ offer from Brentford in a bid to land a new challenge.

A number of clubs have been linked, including Manchester United and Tottenham, but it’s not clear where the midfielder will go just yet.

This contract decision should spark formal offers over the coming days, with Eriksen out of contract as of the end of this month.

He will officially become a free agent on June 30.